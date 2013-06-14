Floating Boxes Quilt

Designer: Jennifer Davis of Sugar Stitches

Materials

8-1⁄3-yard pieces assorted medium-scale prints in green, purple, red, and blue (blocks, sashing)

8-1⁄8-yard pieces assorted small-scale prints in red, purple, green, blue, orange, and lilac (sashing)

8-1⁄2-yard pieces assorted solids in blue, green, gray, purple, yellow, red, orange, and lilac (blocks, sashing squares)

31⁄8 yards solid white (blocks, border)

2⁄3 yard solid blue (binding)

5-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

78x93" batting

12-1⁄2" square acrylic ruler

Finished quilt: 69-1⁄2x84-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 12" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows in each section. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). To get the look she desired, designer Jennifer Davis cut many pieces purposely off-grain. If you choose to do this, be careful not to stretch bias edges of pieces when joining pieces.

From assorted medium-scale prints, cut:

20--6-1⁄2" squares

From remaining medium-scale prints and the small-scale prints, cut:

294--2-1⁄2x3-1⁄2" rectangles for sashing

From each assorted solid, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" sashing squares (you will use 30 of the 32 total cut)

From solid white, cut:

2--3-1⁄2x78-1⁄2" border strips

2--3-1⁄2x69-1⁄2" border strips

6--2-1⁄2x15-1⁄2" strips

22--2-1⁄2x14-1⁄2" strips

12--2-1⁄2x13-1⁄2" strips

6--2-1⁄2x11-1⁄2" strips

22--2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" strips

12--2-1⁄2x9-1⁄2" strips

From solid blue, cut:

8--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

Cut and Assemble A Blocks

The following instructions result in one A block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make three A blocks total.

From one solid, cut:

2--1-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" strips

From a second solid, cut:

2--2x11-1⁄2" strips

2--2x8-1⁄2" strips

1. Sew solid 1-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of a medium-scale print 6-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1). Press seams away from square. Join solid 1-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges of square to make a frame (Diagram 2). Press as before.

frame-it-up-quiltlg_3A.jpg

frame-it-up-quiltlg_3B.jpg

2. Sew solid 2x8-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of Step 1 unit. Press seams away from square. Join solid 2x11-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges to make a second frame around square (Diagram 3). Press all seams away from square.

frame-it-up-quiltlg_3C.jpg

3. Using solid white 2-1⁄2x11-1⁄2" strips and 2-1⁄2x15-1⁄2" strips, repeat Step 2 to add a third frame to square to make a block (Diagram 4).

frame-it-up-quiltlg_3D.jpg

4. Place a 12-1⁄2"-square acrylic ruler on block, offsetting or centering ruler as desired. Leave a minimum 1⁄2" of white background on each narrow side. Trim block to 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Cut and Assemble B Blocks

The following instructions result in one B block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make two B blocks total.

From one solid, cut:

2--1-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" strips

From a second solid, cut:

2--1x9-1⁄2" strips

2--1x8-1⁄2" strips

Using one medium-scale print 6-1⁄2" square and solid strips specified in Diagram 5, repeat Cut and Assemble A blocks, steps 1–4, to make a B block.

frame-it-up-quiltlg_4.jpg

Cut and Assemble C Blocks

The following instructions result in one C block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make four C blocks total.

From one solid, cut:

2--1x7-1⁄2" strips

2--1x6-1⁄2" strips

From a second solid, cut:

2--1-1⁄2x9-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2x7-1⁄2" strips

Using one medium-scale print 61⁄2" square and solid strips specified in Diagram 6, repeat Cut and Assemble A blocks, steps 1–4, to make a C block.

frame-it-up-quiltlg_5.jpg

Cut and Assemble D Blocks

The following instructions result in one D block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make 7 D blocks total.

From one solid, cut:

2--1x7-1⁄2" strips

2--1x6-1⁄2" strips

From a second solid, cut:

2--2x10-1⁄2" strips

2--2x7-1⁄2" strips

Using one medium-scale print 6-1⁄2" square and solid strips specified in Diagram 7, repeat Cut and Assemble A blocks, steps 1–4, to make a D block.

frame-it-up-quiltlg_6.jpg

Cut and Assemble E Blocks

The following instructions result in one E block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make four E blocks total.

From one solid, cut:

2--2x9-1⁄2" strips

2--2x6-1⁄2" strips

From a second solid, cut:

2--1x10-1⁄2" strips

2--1x9-1⁄2" strips

Using one medium-scale print 6-1⁄2" square and solid strips specified in Diagram 8, repeat Cut and Assemble A blocks, steps 1–4, to make an E block.

frame-it-up-quiltlg_7.jpg

Make Sashing Units

1. Referring to Diagram 9, sew together six assorted 2-1⁄2x3-1⁄2" rectangles in a row to make a sashing unit. Press seams in one direction. The sashing unit should be 12-1⁄2x3-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

frame-it-up-quiltlg_8.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 49 sashing units total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out all blocks, all sashing units, and 30 sashing squares in 11 horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward blocks. (To prevent show through, trim sashing seams to a scant 1⁄4".)

frame-it-up-quiltlg_9.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 63-1⁄2x78-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Border

Sew solid white 3-1⁄2x78-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add solid white 3-1⁄2x69-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Jennifer machine-quilted a diagonal grid of straight lines spaced 2" apart in one direction and 3" apart in the other over the entire surface of her quilt.