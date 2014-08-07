Light and dark trapezoids in a variety of reds and browns combine to look like scrappy hexagons in this cozy throw. Fabrics are from the Collection for a Cause: Community collection by Howard Marcus for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Autumn Gems from designer Karen Montgomery

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1-3⁄4 yards assorted red prints

1-1⁄2 yards assorted brown prints

2-3⁄4 yards assorted cream prints

5⁄8 yard binding fabric

3-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

67×81" batting

Finished quilt: 58-1⁄2×72-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern.

From assorted red prints, cut:

40 sets of one trapezoid and one matching reversed trapezoid (for a total of 80 trapezoids)

From assorted brown prints, cut:

32 sets of one trapezoid and one matching reversed trapezoid (for a total of 64 trapezoids)

From assorted creams prints, cut:

72 sets of one trapezoid and one matching reversed trapezoid (for a total of 144 trapezoids)

From binding fabric, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Plan Quilt Top

Using a design wall and referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out trapezoids in 18 horizontal rows of 16 each. To form hexagons across the quilt top as was done here, pair sets of trapezoids.

100604893_qad_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram and Diagram 1, layer first two trapezoids in the first row with right sides together and angled edges aligned. Sew trapezoids together; press open to make a rectangle (Diagram 2). The rectangle should be 7-3⁄4×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining trapezoid pairs in the first row to make eight rectangles total.

100604891_d1_600.jpg

100604892_d2_600.jpg

2. Sew together rectangles in first horizontal row. Press seams in one direction.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to assemble and join rectangles in each remaining horizontal row, pressing seams in one direction and alternating direction with each row.

4. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.