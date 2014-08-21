Flight of Geese

Gather a bevy of fall-tone prints for a seasonal throw that showcases the classic Flying Geese block.

Materials

7 yards total assorted medium and dark prints, plaids, dots, and tone-on-tones in red, purple, green, orange, rust, gold, burgundy, navy, and brown (blocks, setting rectangles, binding)

3-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

69" square batting

Finished quilt: 60-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6-1⁄2×3-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted medium and dark prints, plaids, dots, and tone-on-tones, cut:

13--2-1⁄2×20" binding strips

200--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

200--3-1⁄2" squares (100 sets of 2 matching squares)

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each 3-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. For one Flying Geese block you will need two matching 3-1⁄2" squares and one contrasting print 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle.

3. Align a marked square with one end of 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle (Block Assembly Diagram; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line, then trim excess, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward triangle.

100549546_600.jpg

4. In same manner, add matching marked square to opposite end of rectangle (Block Assembly Diagram; again note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese block. The block should be 6-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make 100 Flying Geese blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out Flying Geese blocks and remaining 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" setting rectangles in 20 rows.

100549547_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting rectangles.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Cindy Tolliver stitched an allover spiral design across the quilt top.