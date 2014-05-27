Fire and Water Throw

Combine fiery oranges, calming teals, and sandy creams in a bold throw featuring a stunning star in the middle of radiating borders. Fabrics are from the More Perfect Pairings collection by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass & Co.

Inspired by Tied Together from designer Lynn Roddy Brown

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

2 yards total assorted cream prints (blocks, borders)

3 yards total assorted teal prints (blocks, borders)

1-3⁄4 yard total assorted orange prints (blocks, borders)

5⁄8 yard binding fabric

3-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

69" square batting

Finished quilt: 60-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted cream prints, cut:

4--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 large triangles

52--3-7⁄8" squares

8--3-1⁄2" squares

36--2-7⁄8" squares

8--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

52--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted teal prints, cut:

4--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 large triangles

28--2-7⁄8" squares

24--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

40--2-1⁄2" squares

Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide strips in lengths ranging from 8" to 21" to total 400" in length for borders

From assorted orange prints, cut:

52--3-7⁄8" squares

8--2-7⁄8" squares

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

36--2-1⁄2" squares

Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide strips in lengths ranging from 8" to 21" to total 200" in length for borders

From binding fabric, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Make Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 2-7⁄8" square and 3-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked cream print 2-7⁄8" square atop a teal print 2-7⁄8" square. Referring to Diagram 1, sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam toward teal print, to make two teal small triangle-squares. Each small triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 56 teal small triangle-squares total.

100535621_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with remaining marked cream print 2-7⁄8" squares and orange print 2-7⁄8" squares to make 16 orange small triangle-squares total.

4. Using marked cream print 3-7⁄8" squares and orange print 3-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 104 orange medium triangle-squares. Each medium triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Set aside for borders.

5. Sew together a cream print large triangle and a teal print large triangle to make a large triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press seam toward teal print. The large triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight large triangle-squares total.

100535622_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Block A

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together three teal small triangle-squares in a horizontal row. Press seams away from center.

100535623_d3_600.jpg

2. Join two teal small triangle-squares in a vertical row; press seam open. Add vertical row to teal print edge of a large triangle-square (Diagram 3). Press seam toward large triangle-square.

3. Join Step 1 unit and Step 2 unit to make Block A (Diagram 3). Press seam open. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make eight A blocks total.

Assemble Block B

1. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together three cream print 2-1⁄2" squares, two orange small triangle-squares, and four orange print 2-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows. Press seams as shown in diagram. Join rows to make Block B. Press seams open. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight orange B blocks total.

100535624_d4_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with three cream print 2-1⁄2" squares, two teal small triangle-squares, and four teal print 2-1⁄2" squares to make eight teal B blocks total.

Assemble Block C

Referring to Diagram 5, join two teal print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles and a cream print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block C. Press seams toward teal print rectangles. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight C blocks total.

100535625_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Block D

1. Referring to Diagram 6, join a teal print 2-1⁄2" square and a cream print 2-1⁄2" square; press seam toward cream print. Add a cream print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle to left-hand edge of joined squares; press seam toward cream print rectangle.

100535626_d6_600.jpg

2. Add a teal print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge of Step 1 unit (Diagram 7). Press seam away from teal print rectangle. Sew a teal print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to left-hand edge to make Block D. Press seam toward just-added teal print rectangle.

100535627_d7_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four D blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to center of Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out all A, B, C, and D blocks in six horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100535630_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams open. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Border Blocks and Strips

1. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together four orange medium triangle-squares in pairs. Press seams open. Join pairs to make Block E. Press seam open. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 E blocks total.

100535628_d8_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 9, join two cream print 3-1⁄2" squares and two orange medium triangle-squares in pairs. Press seams toward cream print squares. Join pairs to make Block F. Press seam open. Repeat to make four F blocks total.

100535629_d9_600.jpg

3. Cut and piece assorted teal print 2-1⁄2"-wide strips to make:

8--2-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" strips for border No. 2

4. Cut and piece assorted orange print 2-1⁄2"-wide strips to make:

4--2-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" strips for border No. 2

Assemble and Add Borders

Refer to Quilt Assembly Diagram when assembling and adding borders.

1. Sew together six E blocks to make a short border No. 1 strip (note that the triangle-square orientation reverses at strip center). Press seams open. The strip should be 6-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short border No. 1 strips total.

2. Sew short border No. 1 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border No. 1.

3. Sew an F block to each end of remaining short border No. 1 strips to make long border No. 1 strips. Press seams away from F blocks. Add long border No. 1 strips to remaining edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border No. 1. The quilt center should now be 48-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Aligning long edges, sew together two pieced teal print 2-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" strips and a pieced orange print 2-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" strip to make a short border No. 2 strip. Press seams toward darker print strips. Repeat to make four short border No. 2 strips total.

5. Join short border No. 2 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border No. 2.

6. Repeat Assemble Block D using orange print pieces instead of cream print pieces to make four additional D blocks.

7. Sew a D block to each end of remaining short border No. 2 strips to make long border No. 2 strips. Press seams away from D blocks. Add long border No. 2 strips to remaining edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border No. 2 to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.