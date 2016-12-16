English Garden

Put a new spin on the traditional Grandmother's Flower Garden pattern by using a variety of modern florals in a summery quilt.

Designer: Rebekah Shucksmith

Materials

8 yards total assorted light prints (hexagons)

4 yards total assorted dark prints (hexagons)

4-5⁄8 yards solid white (sashing hexagons)

4 yards solid purple (border hexagons, binding)

7-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

92×110" batting

Sturdy paper (or purchase precut 1" hexagon templates; hexagons are measured by the length of one side)

Water-soluble fabric pen or chalk marker

Finished quilt: 84×102"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Make Templates

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. You'll need a paper template for each hexagon in the quilt. To make your own templates, use a pencil to trace Hexagon Pattern onto sturdy paper 3,183 times; cut out each template on traced lines. Or follow designer Rebekah Shucksmith's lead and use precut 1" hexagon paper templates (she purchased hers from paperpieces.com).

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. To create the units in the quilt, Rebekah chose to vary the position of light and dark prints in each unit; she selected and cut fabrics as she made the flower units. The featured quilt is made with approximately two-thirds light prints and one-third dark prints.

From assorted light and dark prints, cut:

53 matching sets of 18--3" squares for flower unit hexagons

53 matching sets of 12--3" squares for flower unit hexagons

3 matching sets of 8--3" squares for D unit hexagons

53 matching sets of 6--3" squares for flower unit hexagons

3 matching sets of 5--3" squares for D unit hexagons

3 matching sets of 2--3" squares for D unit hexagons

53--3" squares for flower unit center hexagons

From solid white, cut:

721--3" squares for sashing hexagons

From solid purple, cut:

Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 395" for binding

456--3" squares for border hexagons

Make Hexagons

1. Pin a paper hexagon template to wrong side of an assorted light or dark print 3" square (Diagram 1). Using template as a guide, cut out hexagon shape, adding 1⁄4" seam allowance (the seam allowance does not have to be exact because the template will be an accurate guide).

100004664_d1_600.jpg

2. Fold seam allowance over one edge of template (Diagram 2). Beginning with knot on wrong side of fabric and using 1⁄4"-long stitches, baste seam allowance in place, stitching through fabric, but not paper template. Finger-press basted edge.

100004665_d2_600.jpg

3. As you approach a corner, fold seam allowance of adjacent edge over template and continue stitching (Diagram 3). Baste all edges in same manner to make a print hexagon. Leave a thread tail of about 1⁄2" on wrong side of fabric. Remove pin; do not remove paper template.

100004666_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 2,006 print hexagons total. (If you are making all your hexagons before joining them together in units, you can store them in clear resealable bags to keep them organized.)

5. Using solid white 3" squares, repeat steps 1–3 to make 721 sashing hexagons.

6. Using solid purple 3" squares, repeat steps 1–3 to make 456 border hexagons.

Assemble Units

For paper piecing, the quiltmaker decides the order of construction because the paper stabilizes the fabric, making it possible to work in any direction. To join two basted hexagons, place right sides together and make tiny whipstitches through folds of fabric at edges to be joined (Diagram 4). You'll be able to feel the paper templates with your needle; do not stitch through the paper templates. Lightly press open joined hexagons.

100004667_d4_600.jpg

1. For one flower unit, gather the following hexagons: one print hexagon for center of flower unit, six hexagons from a second print, 12 hexagons from a third print, and 18 hexagons from a fourth print.

2. Lay out hexagons for flower unit. Begin with center hexagon and add ring of second print pieces around center (Diagram 5).

100004668_d5_600.jpg

3. Once you have completed that ring, add next ring of third print pieces.

4. Join fourth print pieces to Step 3 unit to make a flower unit (Diagram 6).

100004669_d6_600.jpg

5. Using assorted light and dark print hexagons, repeat steps 1–4 to make 53 flower units total.

6. Add 24 solid white sashing hexagons to one flower unit to make Unit A (Diagram 7). Repeat to make four A units total.

100004670_d7_600.jpg

7. Add 19 solid white sashing hexagons to one flower unit to make Unit B (Diagram 8). Repeat to make 28 B units total.

100004671_d8_600.jpg

8. Add three solid white sashing hexagons to one edge of one flower unit to make Unit C (Diagram 9). Repeat to make 21 C units total.

100004672_d9_600.jpg

9. For one D unit, lay out two hexagons from one print, five hexagons from a second print, eight hexagons from a third print, and 10 solid white sashing hexagons (Diagram 10). Whipstitch pieces together to make Unit D. Repeat to make three D units total.

100004673_d10_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out one A unit and seven B units in a vertical row. Whipstitch units together to make row 1. Repeat to make rows 3, 5, and 7.

100004674_qad_600.jpg

2. Lay out one D unit and seven C units in a vertical row. Whipstitch units together to make row 2. Repeat to make rows 4 and 6.

3. Stitch together rows 1 and 2. Add row 3. Continue adding rows in numerical order to make quilt center.

Add Border

1. Referring to Scallop Marking Diagram, sew one round of solid purple border hexagons around quilt center. Add a second round of border hexagons to complete quilt top.

2. Remove paper templates from quilt top. Press wrong side of quilt top.

3. Referring to Scallop Marking Diagram, use a water-soluble pen or chalk marker to mark scallops along solid purple border on corners, sides, and bottom of quilt top. Mark top edge of quilt with a straight line. Hand- or machine-baste on marked lines; you will trim border after binding is sewn to quilt top.

100680218_scallop-mark.2.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Darlene Aspinwall machine-quilted a flowing floral and swirl motif across the quilt top using purple thread.

3. Join solid purple 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to make one long binding strip. Fold binding strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside; press. Align raw edges of solid purple bias binding strip with marked scallop line on border. Sew through all layers, easing binding around curves.

4. Carefully trim quilt top, batting, and backing fabric along marked scallop line.

5. Fold binding edge to back of quilt. Hand-stitch binding to backing fabric, covering machine stitching, to complete quilt.