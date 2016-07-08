Electric Shock

Make a big impact with blocks composed of bright prints and an electric zigzag design. Fabrics are from the Handcrafted Patchwork collection by Alison Glass for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by Corn Maze from designer Sarah Maxwell of Designs by Sarah J

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

16--1⁄3-yard pieces assorted prints in purple, blue, red, yellow, orange, and green (blocks)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

69" square

Finished quilt: 60-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 15" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles

3--3-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

4--3-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

The following instructions result in two coordinating blocks. Repeat to make 16 blocks total (eight sets of two coordinating blocks).

1. Gather two sets of assorted rectangles and squares, each in a different colorway.

2. Lay out 11 pieces according to Diagram 1; sew together pieces in five rows. Sew together rows to make a block, pressing seams in one direction The block should be 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589781_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, repeat Step 1 with the remaining 11 pieces to make a second block, with the colors reversed.

100589782_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in four rows.

100589746_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Rows should be 15-1⁄2×60-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.