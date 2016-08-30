Ease into Autumn

This showcase for fall-tone fabrics is fast to cut and quick to piece.

Designer: Tara Lynn Darr

Materials

5 yards total assorted dark red, brown, and tan prints (blocks, setting squares)

1-3⁄4 yards total assorted light prints (blocks, setting triangles)

1⁄2 yard red print (inner border)

3 yards red-and-brown print (outer border, binding)

8 yards backing fabric

95×103" batting

Finished quilt: 88-3⁄4 ×97-1⁄8"

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted dark red, brown, and tan prints, cut:

28--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

42--8-1⁄2" setting squares

From assorted light prints, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

6--13-3⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X to make 24 setting triangles total (you will use 22)

2--7" squares, cutting each in half diagonally to make 4 corner triangles total

From red print, cut:

8--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

From red-and-brown print, cut:

9--8×42" strips for outer border

10--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Referring to Diagram 1, sew together four assorted dark red, brown, tan, and light print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make a strip set. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make eight strip sets total. Cut strip sets into thirty 8-1⁄2"-wide Rail Fence blocks total.

100548486_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Rail Fence blocks, 42 assorted dark red, brown, and tan print setting squares, and 22 assorted light print setting triangles in diagonal rows. In each diagonal row, match up one straight edge of setting triangle with one edge of setting square (Diagram 2). A corner of each setting triangle will extend past an edge of the setting square.

100548488_600.jpg

100548561_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, trim points of setting triangles even with each row's long edges. Join rows; press seams in one direction.

4. At upper left-hand corner and lower right-hand corner of joined rows, trim setting triangles even with edge of setting square (Diagram 3).

100548487_600.jpg

5. Add light print corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. Trim quilt center to 71-3⁄4 ×80-1⁄8" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece red print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2 ×80-1⁄8" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×73-3⁄4" inner border strips

2. Join long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece red-and-brown print 8×42" strips to make:

2--8×88-3⁄4" outer border strips

2--8×82-1⁄8" outer border strips

4. Join short outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using brown thread, machine-quilter Debbie Cramer stitched a leaf design across the quilt top.

3. Bind with red-and-brown print binding strips.