Cute and Cuddly Throw
Use plush fabrics to piece an easy throw that takes advantage of the 58" width of the fabrics-it's the perfect easy-to-make gift! Fabrics are from the Nested Owls collection by AdornIt and the Kozy Cuddle collection, both from Shannon Fabrics.
Inspired by From the Ground Up from designers Linda Jenkins and Becky Goldsmith of Piece O' Cake Designs
Quilt tester: Elizabeth Beese
Note: Because the fabric has stretch, working with plush can be a different experience. Senior editor Elizabeth Beese pieced this quilt entirely on a serger, which easily controlled the stretch of the fabrics. "I also cut pieces a little larger than the original so I could use 1⁄2" seam allowances," she says. Click on "Download this Project" above for more tips on working with plush fabrics.
Materials
- 1⁄2 yard each of solid aqua plush, solid coral plush, multicolor owl print plush, and red-and-white polka dot plush (quilt top)
- 1⁄3 yard each of multicolor chevron print plush and solid tan plush (quilt top)
- 5⁄8 yard binding print
- 3-2⁄3 yards backing fabrics
- 66×72" batting
Finished quilt: 58×66"
Yardages and cutting instructions (except for binding) are based on 58" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From solid aqua plush, cut:
- 1--11×58" strip
- 2--3×58" strips
From solid coral plush, cut:
- 2--8×58" strips
From multicolor owl print plush, cut:
- 2--7×58" strips
From red-and-white polka dot plush, cut:
- 2--6×58" strips
- 2--2×58" strips
From multicolor chevron print plush, cut:
- 2--5×58" strips
From solid tan plush, cut:
- 2--4×58" strips
From binding print, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted plush strips.
2. Using a 1⁄2" seam allowance, join strips to make quilt top. Finger-press seams in one direction. If desired, trim edges to square them up.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding print binding strips.