Crossing Point

Cross and Crown blocks take center stage on a scrappy two-color throw.

Designer: Karen Witt of Reproduction Quilts

Materials

1-7⁄8 yards cream print (blocks, middle border)

1⁄4 yard light tan print (block)

2⁄3 yard tan print (blocks)

3 yards dark blue print (blocks; inner, middle, and outer borders; binding)

3⁄4 yard blue print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard light blue print (blocks)

4-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

75" square batting

Finished quilt: 66-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 14" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border and binding strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From cream print, cut:

26--4-7⁄8" squares

52--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

52--2-7⁄8" squares

52--2-1⁄2" squares

From light tan print, cut:

2--4-7⁄8" squares

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-7⁄8" squares

4--2-1⁄2" squares

From tan print, cut:

8--4-7⁄8" squares

16--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

16--2-7⁄8" squares

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×66-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2×60-1⁄2" outer border strips

5--2-1⁄2×58" binding strips

2--3-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--3-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" inner border strips

28--4-7⁄8" squares

56--2-7⁄8" squares

From blue print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips

8--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips

8--4-7⁄8" squares

16--2-7⁄8" squares

From light blue print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips

10--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print, light tan print, and tan print 4-7⁄8" and 2-7⁄8" square.

2. Place a marked cream print 4-7⁄8" square atop a dark blue print 4-7⁄8" square. Sew 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut squares apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward dark blue print, to make two cream large triangle-squares. Each should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100005412_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 52 cream large triangle-squares total.

4. Using marked light tan print 4-7⁄8" squares and remaining dark blue print 4-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make four light tan large triangle-squares.

5. Using marked tan print 4-7⁄8" squares and blue print 4-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 tan large triangle-squares.

6. Using a marked cream print 2-7⁄8" square and a dark blue print 2-7⁄8" square, repeat Step 2 to make two cream small triangle-squares (Diagram 2). Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100005413_d2_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6 to make 104 cream/dark blue small triangle-squares total.

8. Using marked light tan print 2-7⁄8" squares and remaining dark blue print 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 6 to make eight light tan small triangle-squares.

9. Using marked tan print 2-7⁄8" squares and blue print 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 6 to make 32 tan small triangle-squares.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together a cream print 2-1⁄2" square and a cream small triangle-square (Diagram 3). Press seam toward triangle-square.

100005414_d3_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together Step 1 unit, a cream large triangle-square, a cream print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle, and a cream small triangle-square in two vertical rows. Press seams toward rectangle and large triangle-square. Join rows to make a cream crown unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100005415_d4_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 52 cream crown units total. Set aside 36 units for middle border.

4. Using light tan large and small triangle-squares and light tan print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles and 2-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four light tan crown units.

5. Using tan large and small triangle-squares and tan print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles and 2-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 16 tan crown units.

6. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out four cream crown units, two light blue print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips, and one light blue print 2-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strip in three vertical rows. Sew together pieces in unit rows; press seams toward light blue rectangles. Join rows to make a cream Cross and Crown block; press seams toward light blue strip. The block should be 14-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100005416_d5_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6 to make four cream Cross and Crown blocks total.

8. Using light tan crown units and remaining light blue print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips, repeat Step 6 to make a light tan Cross and Crown block (Diagram 6).

100005418_d6_600.jpg

9. Using tan crown units and blue print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips, repeat Step 6 to make a tan Cross and Crown block (Diagram 7). So seams will abut in finished quilt, press seams away from blue print strips. Repeat to make four tan Cross and Crown blocks total.

100005417_d7_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three horizontal rows.

100005419_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 42-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew dark blue print 3-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add dark blue print 3-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for unit orientation, sew together eight cream crown units to make a short middle border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 6-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short middle border strip.

3. Sew together 10 cream crown units to make a long middle border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram; again note unit orientation). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 6-1⁄2×60-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long middle border strip.

4. Sew short middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

5. Sew dark blue print 3-1⁄2×60-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add dark blue print 3-1⁄2×66-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Vonnie Johnson machine-quilted an orange peel design of interlocking circles in the crown units (Quilting Diagram). She stitched feather designs in the remaining areas of the blocks, inner border, and middle border. She added parallel diagonal lines in the outer border.

100005420_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with dark blue print binding strips.