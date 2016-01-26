Colorful Steps
Go bright and bold with geometric tone-on-tones and a solid white. These prints create visual movement in the Rail Fence quilt. Fabrics are from the Color Union collection by Studio RK for Robert Kaufman Fabrics.
Inspired by On the Rails from designer Sarah Maxwell of Designs by Sarah J
Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke
Materials
- 1 yard solid white (blocks)
- 1⁄4 yard each of orange, red, purple, and dark blue tone-on-tones (blocks)
- 1⁄3 yard each of gold, teal , pink, and dark red tone-on-tones (blocks)
- 1⁄2 yard each of green, yellow, dark orange, and blue tone-on-tones (blocks)
- 1⁄2 yard binding fabric
- 3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric
- 63" square batting
Finished quilt: 54-1⁄2 " square
Finished block: 9" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From solid white, cut:
- 36--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles
From each orange tone-on-tone and red tone-on-tone, cut:
- 1--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangle
From each purple tone-on-tone and dark blue tone-on-tone, cut:
- 3--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles
From each gold tone-on-tone and teal tone-on-tone, cut:
- 5--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles
From each pink tone-on-tone and dark red tone-on-tone, cut:
- 7--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles
From each green tone-on-tone and yellow tone-on-tone, cut:
- 9--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles
From each dark orange tone-on-tone and blue tone-on-tone, cut:
- 11--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles
From binding fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
1. Referring to Block Diagram, sew together solid white, orange tone-on-tone, and purple tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips to make an orange-and-purple Rail Fence block.
2. Repeat Step 1 to make:
- 2-purple-and-gold blocks
- 3-gold-and-pink blocks
- 4-pink-and-green blocks
- 5-green-and-dark orange blocks
- 6-dark orange-and-blue blocks
- 5-blue-and-yellow blocks
- 4-yellow-and-dark red blocks
- 3-dark red-and-teal blocks
- 2-teal-and-dark blue blocks
- 1-dark blue-and-red block
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in six horizontal rows of six blocks each, turning every other block 90°.
2. Join blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.
3. Sew together rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.