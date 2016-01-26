Colorful Steps

Go bright and bold with geometric tone-on-tones and a solid white. These prints create visual movement in the Rail Fence quilt. Fabrics are from the Color Union collection by Studio RK for Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

On the Rails Color Option #2

Inspired by On the Rails from designer Sarah Maxwell of Designs by Sarah J

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard solid white (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each of orange, red, purple, and dark blue tone-on-tones (blocks)

1⁄3 yard each of gold, teal , pink, and dark red tone-on-tones (blocks)

1⁄2 yard each of green, yellow, dark orange, and blue tone-on-tones (blocks)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

63" square batting

Finished quilt: 54-1⁄2 " square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

36--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From each orange tone-on-tone and red tone-on-tone, cut:

1--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangle

From each purple tone-on-tone and dark blue tone-on-tone, cut:

3--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From each gold tone-on-tone and teal tone-on-tone, cut:

5--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From each pink tone-on-tone and dark red tone-on-tone, cut:

7--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From each green tone-on-tone and yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

9--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From each dark orange tone-on-tone and blue tone-on-tone, cut:

11--3-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Block Diagram, sew together solid white, orange tone-on-tone, and purple tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips to make an orange-and-purple Rail Fence block.

100589329_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make:

2-purple-and-gold blocks

3-gold-and-pink blocks

4-pink-and-green blocks

5-green-and-dark orange blocks

6-dark orange-and-blue blocks

5-blue-and-yellow blocks

4-yellow-and-dark red blocks

3-dark red-and-teal blocks

2-teal-and-dark blue blocks

1-dark blue-and-red block

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in six horizontal rows of six blocks each, turning every other block 90°.

100589330_qad_600.jpg

2. Join blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Sew together rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.