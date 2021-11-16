Color Burst Throw

Sort a bundle of your favorite precut prints by dark, medium, and light to piece a throw full of color and movement. Fabrics are from the Saguaro collection by Christina Cameli for Maywood Studio .

Inspired by: Sun Catcher from designer Lisa Swenson Ruble

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 60-1/2" square

Finished block: 18" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

9—-18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted medium prints (blocks)

9—-18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted dark prints (blocks)

5—-10" squares assorted light prints (blocks)

5/8 yard white print (blocks)

1-1/4 yards purple print (border, binding)

3-7/8 yards backing fabric

69"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted medium print, cut:

4—-5" squares

2—-3-1/8" squares

4—-2-3/4" squares

From each assorted dark print, cut:

4—-5" squares

2—-3-1/8" squares

4—-2-3/4×5" rectangles

From each assorted light print, cut:

4—-5" squares

From white print, cut:

25—-5" squares

From purple print cut:

6—-3-1/2×42" strips for border

7—-2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. From one medium print gather two 3-1/8" squares, four 2-3/4" squares, and four 5" squares. From one dark print gather two 3-1/8" squares, four 2-3/4×5" rectangles, and four 5" squares. From one light print gather four 5" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each medium print 3-1/8" and 2-3/4" square.

3. Layer a marked medium print 3-1/8" square atop a dark print 3-1/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-3/4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

Color Burst Throw

4. Align a marked medium print 2-3/4" square with left-hand end of a dark print 2-3/4×5" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle to make Unit A. The unit should be 2-3/4×5" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A units total.

Color Burst Throw

5. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out triangle-squares, A units, and one white print 5" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make center unit. The unit should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Color Burst Throw

6. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together medium print and dark print 5" squares to make Unit B. The unit should be 5×9-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B units total.

Color Burst Throw

7. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out light print 5" squares, B units, and center unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a light print block. The block should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Color Burst Throw

8. Repeat steps 1–7 to make five light print blocks total.

9. Using white print 5" squares instead of light print, repeat steps 1–7 to make four white print blocks.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 54-1/2" square.

Color Burst Throw

2. Piece and cut purple print 3-1/2×42" strips to make:

2—-3-1/2×60-1/2" border strips

2—-3-1/2×54-1/2" border strips

3. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border to complete quilt.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Kristina Whitney chose the digitized design Denali 8W Block by Anne Bright Designs to fill in each block (Quilting Diagram). For the outside border, she stitched a free-motion swirl. She used an 80/20 batting and MonoPoly thread from Superior Threads.

3. Bind with purple print binding strips.