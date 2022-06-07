Finished size: 65-1/2×77-1/2"

Finished block: 11×14"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-1/3 yards brown print (blocks, sashing, binding)

3-5/8 yards cream print (blocks, sashing, border)

1/2 yard red-orange print (blocks, sashing)

3/8 yard gold print (blocks)

2—1/2-yard pieces light leaf prints (blocks)

2/3 yard multicolor leaf print (sashing)

4-7/8 yards backing fabric

74×86" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From brown print, cut:

14—2-1/2×42" strips

26—2-3/8" squares

32—1-1/2" squares

From cream print, cut:

7—3-1/2×42" strips for border

8—2-1/2×42" strips

50—2-3/8" squares

40—1-1/2×14-1/2" strips

40—1-1/2×11-1/2" strips

96—1-1/2×4-1/2" strips

96—1-1/2×3-1/2" strips

From red-orange print, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" strips

24—2-3/8" squares

16—1-1/2" squares

From gold print, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" strips

16—1-1/2" squares

From each light leaf print, cut:

32—3-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

From multicolor leaf print, cut:

20—1-1/2×14-1/2" strips

20—1-1/2×11-1/2" strips

Assemble Segments A–E

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Sew together a brown print 2-1/2×42" strip and a cream print 2-1/2×42" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Repeat to make four A strip sets total. Cut A strip sets into 64—2"-wide A segments.

Cinnamon Swirl

2. Join a cream print 2-1/2×42" strip and a red-orange print 2-1/2×42" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Repeat to make a second B strip set. Cut B strip sets into 32—2"-wide B segments.

Cinnamon Swirl

3. Sew together a brown print 2-1/2×42" strip and a red-orange print 2-1/2×42" strip to make Strip Set C (Diagram 3). Cut C strip set into 16—2"-wide C segments.

Cinnamon Swirl

4. Join a gold print 2-1/2×42" strip and a cream print 2-1/2×42" strip to make Strip Set D (Diagram 4). Repeat to make a second D strip set. Cut D strip sets into 32—2"-wide D segments.

Cinnamon Swirl

5. Sew together a gold print 2-1/2×42" strip and a brown print 2-1/2×42" strip to make Strip Set E (Diagram 5). Cut E strip set into 16—2"-wide E segments.

Cinnamon Swirl

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together two A segments to make a brown-and-cream Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 3-1/2×4-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 brown-and-cream Four-Patch units total. Reversing segment orientation, repeat to make 16 mirror-image brown-and-cream Four-Patch units (Diagram 6).

Cinnamon Swirl

2. In same manner, refer to Diagram 7 to make the following Four-Patch units:

16 cream-and-orange Four-Patch units from B segments

8 brown-and-orange Four-Patch units from C segments

16 gold-and-cream Four-Patch units from D segments

8 gold-and-brown Four-Patch units from E segments

Cinnamon Swirl

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 8, lay out the following in five horizontal rows: two brown-and-cream Four-Patch units, six cream print 1-1/2×4-1/2" strips, four light leaf print No. 1—3-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles, two cream-and-orange Four-Patch units, six cream print 1-1/2×3-1/2" strips, two brown print 1-1/2" squares, two red-orange print 1-1/2" squares, and one brown-and-orange Four-Patch unit. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make an orange block. The block should be 11-1/2×14-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight orange blocks total.

Cinnamon Swirl

2. Referring to Diagram 9, lay out the following in five horizontal rows: two gold-and-cream Four-Patch units, six cream print 1-1/2×4-1/2" strips, four light leaf print No. 2—3-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles, two mirror-image brown-and-cream Four-Patch units, six cream print 1-1/2×3-1/2" strips, two gold print 1-1/2" squares, two brown print 1-1/2" squares, and one gold-and-brown Four-Patch unit. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a gold block. The block should be 11-1/2×14-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight gold blocks total.

Cinnamon Swirl

Assemble Sashing

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 2-3/8" square.

2. Layer a marked cream print square atop a brown print 2-3/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 10).

Cinnamon Swirl

3. Cut apart on drawn line, and press open to make two brown triangle-

squares (Diagram 10). Each triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 52 brown triangle-squares total.

5. Using red-orange print instead of brown print, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 48 orange triangle-squares (Diagram 11).

Cinnamon Swirl

6. Referring to Diagram 12, sew together four brown triangle-squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a brown sashing square. The sashing square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 13 brown sashing squares total.

Cinnamon Swirl

7. Using orange triangle-squares, repeat Step 6 to make 12 orange sashing squares (Diagram 13).

Cinnamon Swirl

8. Referring to (Diagram 14), sew together two cream print 1-1/2×11-1/2" strips and one multicolor leaf print 1-1/2 ×11-1/2" strip to make a short sashing rectangle. The short sashing rectangle should be 3-1/2×11-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 short sashing rectangles total.

Cinnamon Swirl

9. Using 1-1/2×14-1/2" strips, repeat Step 8 to make 20 long sashing rectangles (Diagram 15). Each long sashing rectangle should be 3-1/2×14-1/2" including seam allowances.

Cinnamon Swirl

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out brown and orange sashing squares, short and long sashing rectangles, orange blocks, and gold blocks in nine rows.

Cinnamon Swirl

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

3. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 59-1/2×71-1/2" including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece cream print 3-1/2×42" strips to make:

2—3-1/2×71-1/2" border strips

2—3-1/2×65-1/2" border strips

2. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Darlene Szabo stitched an allover leaf pattern across the quilt top.