Checkerboard

Scrappy Nine-Patch blocks have a fresh feel in this reproduction of an antique lap quilt.

Designer: Julie Hendricksen

Materials

3-3⁄4 yards of muslin for blocks

46-9×22" pieces (fat eighths) of assorted dark prints for blocks

5⁄8 yard of brown check for binding

4-1⁄4 yards of backing fabric

75" square of quilt batting

Finished quilt top: 68-1⁄4" square

Finished block: 5-1⁄4" square

Quantities specified for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows.

From muslin, cut:

192--2-1⁄4 ×11" strips

From each of four assorted dark prints, cut:

6--2-1⁄4 ×11" strips

From each remaining assorted dark print, cut:

4--2-1⁄4 ×11" strips

From brown check, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble the Nine-Patch Blocks

1. Aligning long edges, sew together two assorted dark print 2-1⁄4 ×11" strips and a muslin 2-1⁄4×11" strip to make a strip set A (see Diagram 1). Press the seam allowances toward the dark print strips. Repeat to make a total of 64 of strip set A.Cut each strip set into four 2-1⁄4"-wide segments.

100222565_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together one assorted dark print 2-1⁄4 ×11" strip and two muslin 2-1⁄4 ×11" strips to make a strip set B (see Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the dark print strip. Repeat to make a total of 64 of strip set B. Cut each strip set into four 2-1⁄4"-wide segments.

100222566_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together two strip set A segments and one strip set B segment to make a dark Nine-Patch block (see Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the center segment. The pieced block should measure 5-3⁄4" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of 85 dark Nine-Patch blocks.

100222567_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew together one strip set A segment and two strip set B segments to make a light Nine-Patch block (see Diagram 4). Press the seam allowances toward the outer segments. The pieced block should measure 5-3⁄4" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of 84 light Nine-Patch blocks.

100222568_d4_600.jpg

Assemble the Quilt Top

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out the 85 dark Nine-Patch blocks and the 84 light Nine-Patch blocks in 13 horizontal rows, alternating dark and light Nine-Patch blocks.

100222563_qad2col_600.jpg

2. Sew together the blocks in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row.

3. Join the rows to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing. Quilt as desired.

2. Use the brown check 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to bind the quilt.