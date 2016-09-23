Changing of the Tide

Pair seaworthy prints and summer colors for a throw that's dripping with nautical style. Color blocking in the border and striped triangles mimic ocean waves. Fabrics are from the Yacht Club collection by Michael Miller Fabrics .

Inspired by Festive Pairing from designer Victoria Findlay Wolfe of Victoria Findlay Wolfe Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted solids in blue, red, and aqua (blocks)

5--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints in red, blue, and white (blocks)

2⁄3 yard white sailboat print (setting triangles)

1-1⁄4 yard solid navy (corner triangles, border)

1⁄2 yard solid aqua (corner triangles, border)

1⁄2 yard each solid red and solid blue (corner triangles, border)

1-3⁄4 yard red, white, and blue stripe (border)

5⁄8 yard binding fabric

4-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

73" square batting

Finished quilt: 64-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 15" square

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 42'' of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in direction indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. The border stripe will be cut in the Assemble and Add Border section.

From each assorted solid, cut:

2--5-1⁄2" squares

12--3-3⁄8" squares

From each assorted print, cut:

1--5-1⁄2" square

12--3-3⁄8" squares

From white sailboat print, cut:

1--22-1⁄2" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles total

2--11-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From solid navy, cut:

32--3-1⁄2" squares

88--3-3⁄8" squares (cut 24 in half diagonally for 48 triangles total)

From solid aqua, cut:

14--3-1⁄2" squares

24--3-3⁄8" squares

From solid red, cut:

10--3-1⁄2" squares

16--3-3⁄8" squares

From solid blue, cut:

8--3-1⁄2" squares

24--3-3⁄8" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×43-1⁄2" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather a set of solid pieces (two 5-1⁄2" squares and twelve 3-3⁄8" squares) and a set of print pieces (one 5-1⁄2" square and twelve 3-3⁄8" squares).

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid 3-3⁄8" square.

3. Layer a marked solid square atop a print 3-3⁄8" square. Stitch 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut apart on drawn line; press open to make two triangle-squares (Diagram 1). Each triangle-square should be 3" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 triangle-squares total.

100589859_d1.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four triangle-squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six Four-Patch units total.

100589860_d2.jpg

5. Lay out solid 5-1⁄2" squares, Four-Patch units, and print 5-1⁄2" square in three rows (Diagram 3; note orientation of Four-Patch units). Sew together squares in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589861_d3.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make five blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and four white sailboat print setting triangles in three diagonal rows. Note: If you're using a directional print as was done in this quilt, make sure your pieces are facing the same way.

100589866_qad_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows; press seams in one direction.

3. Add white sailboat print corner triangles to make quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 43-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Make Triangle Units

1. Gather all sixteen 3-3⁄8" squares (solid navy, aqua, red, and blue) and six solid navy triangles.

2. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid navy 3-3⁄8" square.

3. Referring to Assemble Blocks, Step 3, use marked and unmarked 3-3⁄8" squares to make 16 triangle-squares total. (You will use 15.) Each triangle-square should be 3" square including seam allowances.

4. Lay out 15 triangle-squares and the solid navy triangles in six rows (Diagram 4). Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a triangle unit.

100589862_d4.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make eight triangle units total.

Make Corner Units

1. Gather all sixty-four 3-1⁄2" squares (solid navy, aqua, red, and blue).

2. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid navy 31⁄2" square.

3. Referring to Assemble Blocks, Step 3, use marked and unmarked 3-1⁄2" squares to make 64 triangle-squares total. Each triangle-square should be 3-1⁄8" square including seam allowances.

4. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out seven aqua triangle-squares, five red triangle-squares, and four blue triangle-squares in four rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a corner unit. The unit should be 11" square including seam allowances.

100589863_d5.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 to make four corner units total.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Referring to Cutting Diagram, cut red, white, and blue stripe into three strips that run parallel to selvages:

1--11-1⁄4" wide

2--8-1⁄8" wide

100589976_cut.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 6, cut four large triangles from 11-1⁄4"-wide strip and four small triangles from each 8-1⁄8"-wide strip. Because short edges are on the bias, handle triangles carefully to avoid distortion.

100589864_d6.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 7 for orientation of stripes, sew together two stripe small triangles, two triangle units, and one stripe large triangle to make a short border unit. Press seams toward stripe triangles. The short border unit should be 11×43-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short border units total.

100589865_d7.jpg

4. Sew short border units to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border units.

5. Sew a corner unit to each end of remaining short border units to make two long border units (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Each long border unit should be 11×64-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Add long border units to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border units.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.