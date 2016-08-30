Candy Corn Toss

Halloween doesn't have to be spooky. Keep things festive and piece together a sweet treat with zero calories.

Designer: Karen Montgomery of The Quilt Company

Materials

2 yards solid black (blocks, binding)

1⁄2 yard solid white (blocks)

2⁄3 yard yellow tone-on-tone (blocks)

1 yard orange tone-on-tone (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yards mottled purple (sashing)

1⁄4 yard mottled green (sashing)

2 yards black-and-white spider web print (sashing, border)

4 yards backing fabric

80" square batting

Finished quilt: 71-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut black-and-white spider web print border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

Designer Karen Montgomery used the Perfect Rectangle Ruler and the Triangle Squared Ruler by Creative Grids to cut the A and B triangles. Templates may be used in place of the rulers shown in the photos that follow.

From solid black, cut:

4--9-1⁄2 ×42" strips

8--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

From solid white, cut:

25--3-1⁄2 ×4" rectangles

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

25--3-1⁄2 ×7" rectangles

From orange tone-on-tone, cut:

25--3-1⁄2 ×10" rectangles

From mottled purple, cut:

8--2-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" sashing strips

44--2-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" sashing strips

From mottled green, cut:

20--2-1⁄2" sashing squares

From black-and-white spider web print, cut:

2--7-1⁄2 ×71-1⁄2" border strips

2--7-1⁄2 ×57-1⁄2" border strips

8--2-1⁄2" sashing squares

Assemble Blocks

1. Fold a solid black 9-1⁄2 ×42" strip in half to make a 9-1⁄2 ×21" rectangle, aligning raw edges. Referring to Photo 1, lay the Perfect Rectangle Ruler or template A atop solid black rectangle. Cut around ruler (or template A) to make one set of two black triangles (one left triangle and one right triangle). Continue in the same manner to cut remainder of solid black rectangle into triangle sets. Using remaining solid black 9-1⁄2 ×42" strips, repeat to make 25 sets of black triangles total.

102098892_600.jpg

2. Referring to Photo 2, fold one solid white 3-1⁄2 ×4" rectangle, one yellow tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2×7" rectangle, and one orange tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2 ×10" rectangle in half; finger-press lightly to mark centers.

102098893_600.jpg

3. Referring to Photo 2, align center marks and sew together orange tone-on-tone rectangle and yellow tone-on-tone rectangle. Center and join solid white rectangle to make a pieced unit. Press seams toward orange tone-on-tone rectangle.

4. Place the Triangle Squared Ruler or template B atop pieced unit, aligning base of triangle ruler with raw edge of orange tone-on-tone rectangle (Photo 3). Cut along left-hand and right-hand edges of triangle ruler (or template B) to make a candy corn unit (Photo 4).

102098894_600.jpg

102098895_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make 25 candy corn units total.

6. Referring to Photos 5 and 6, sew a right black triangle to right-hand edge of a candy corn unit. Press seam toward black triangle. Sew a left black triangle to opposite edge to make a block (Photo 7). Press seam as before. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 25 blocks total.

102098896_600.jpg

102098897_600.jpg

102098898_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, mottled purple sashing strips, mottled green sashing squares, and black-and-white spider web print sashing squares in 11 horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward mottled purple sashing strips.

100604612_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 57-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Join black-and-white spider web print 7-1⁄2 ×57-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black-and-white spider web print 7-1⁄2 ×71-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. This project was machine-quilted with an allover jagged line motif.