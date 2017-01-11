Candy Cobblestones

Florals, checks, stripes, and prints dance across the charming throw. Dark pink squares contrast with the subdued candy-stripe sashing rectangles, creating sweet lines between the Nine-Patch blocks set on point.

Designer: Anne Sutton from Bunny Hill Designs

Materials

2 yards total assorted blue, pink, yellow, white, and green florals (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards light pink stripe (sashing)

7⁄8 yard dark pink print (sashing, inner border, binding)

1 yard pink check (setting triangles)

2⁄3 yard pink stripe (inner border, outer border corners)

1-1⁄4 yards dark pink floral (outer border)

3-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

68×83" batting

Finished quilt: 61-1⁄4 ×76-3⁄4"

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows.

Note:Before you start cutting, organize your assorted blue, pink, yellow, white, and green florals so you will have enough of each fabric to use five different florals in each block.

From assorted blue, pink, yellow, white, and green florals, cut:

72--2×6-1⁄2" rectangles, in matching sets of four

72--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, in matching sets of four

18--3-1⁄2" squares

144--2" squares, in matching sets of four

From light pink stripe, cut:

48--2-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From dark pink print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

7--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 14 sashing triangles total

21--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink check, cut:

3--14" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 setting triangles total (you'll use 10)

2--7-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From pink stripe, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

4--5-1⁄2" squares

From dark pink floral, cut:

7--5-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew two matching floral No. 1--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of floral No. 2--3- 1⁄2" square (Diagram 1). Press seams toward rectangles.

100223060_d1_600.jpg

2. Join two matching floral No. 3--2" squares to each end of the remaining two matching floral No. 1--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles to make two small rectangle units total (Diagram 2). Press seams toward rectangles. Then join small rectangle units to remaining edges of floral No. 2--3-1⁄2" square to make a square unit.

100223061_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew two matching floral No. 4--2×6-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of square unit (Diagram 3). Press seams toward rectangles.

100223062_d3_600.jpg

4. Join two matching floral No. 5--2" squares to each end of the remaining two matching floral No. 4--2×6-1⁄2" rectangles to make two large rectangle units total (Diagram 4). Press seams toward rectangles. Then join large rectangle units to remaining edges of square unit to complete a block. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100223063_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1 through 4 to make 18 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 18 blocks, 48 light pink stripe 2-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" sashing rectangles, 17 dark pink print 2-1⁄2" sashing squares, 14 dark pink print sashing triangles, and 10 pink check setting triangles in diagonal rows.

100223064_qad-revised_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join rows and add corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 47-1⁄4 ×62-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece pink stripe 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×62-3⁄4" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×47-1⁄4" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join dark pink print 2 -1⁄2" squares to ends of short inner border strips. Press seams toward dark pink squares. Sew pieced short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece dark pink floral 5-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--5-1⁄2 ×66-3⁄4" outer border strips

2--5-1⁄2 ×51-1⁄4" outer border strips

4. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join pink stripe 5 -1⁄2" squares to ends of short outer border strips. Press seams toward outer border strips. Sew pieced short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Lynne Todoroff stitched large circles around each block and small circles in the center square of each block and in each sashing square and triangle. In each block she quilted a circular feather design around the center circle, and she stitched a triangular feather design in each setting triangle. Lynne also stitched an oval and diamond design in the inner border and a large feather design in the outer border.

3. Use dark pink print binding strips to bind quilt.