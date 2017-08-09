Cabins at Valley Forge

A traditional Log Cabin quilt includes plenty of folk art appeal with large stars and cross-stitches hand-quilted with perle cotton.

Designer: Kris Kerrigan

Materials

* 3⁄4 yard total each of assorted brown, rust, gold, salmon, tan, and beige prints for block

* 1-1⁄2 yards of pale yellow print for border and binding

* 3-1⁄3 yards of backing fabric

* 60×82" of quilt batting

* Perle cotton: black, taupe, and gold (optional)

Finished quilt top: 54×76"

Finished block: 10×12"

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows.

From assorted brown, rust, gold, salmon, tan, and beige prints, cut:

* 30--2×11" rectangles

* 30--2×10-1⁄2" rectangles

* 30--2×9-1⁄2" rectangles

* 30--2×9" rectangles

* 30--2×8" rectangles

* 30--2×7-1⁄2" rectangles

* 30--2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

* 30--2×6" rectangles

* 30--2×5" rectangles

* 30--2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

* 30--3×5" rectangles

From pale yellow print, cut:

* 14--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border and binding

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew one 2×5" rectangle to one 3×5" rectangle to make a Log Cabin center. Press the seam allowance toward the 2×5" rectangle.

100228785_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, add a 2×4-1⁄2" rectangle to the top edge of the Log Cabin center. Press the seam allowance toward the 2×4-1⁄2" rectangle.

100233683_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, continue sewing rectangles to the Step 2 unit to make a Log Cabin block. Always press the seam allowance toward the piece being added. The pieced Log Cabin block should measure 10-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2", including the seam allowances.

100228786_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make a total of 30 Log Cabin blocks.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out the 30 Log Cabin blocks in six horizontal rows.

100228787_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together the blocks in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row.

3. Join the rows to complete the quilt center. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced quilt center should measure 50-1⁄2 ×72-1⁄2", including the seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece the pale yellow print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make the following:

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×72-1⁄2" border strips

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×54-1⁄2" border strips

2. Sew the long pale yellow print border strips to the long edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the border.

3. Sew the short pale yellow print border strips to the short edges of the quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the border.

Complete Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. The quilt shown was hand-quilted with black, taupe, and gold perle cotton. A large star was quilted in each block. Decorative cross-stitches were stitched along two outside corners and across the quilt top wherever extra quilting was needed.

3. Use the remaining pale yellow print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to bind the quilt.