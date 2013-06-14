Building Blocks Throw

Use a restful aqua check to complement the strong contemporary colors-blue, green, and chocolate-in simplified Courthouse Step blocks. Quiltmaker Kathleen Williams stitched this easy quilted throw using fat quarter pieces from Deb Strain's Cherish Nature collection for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by "Lincoln's Platform" from designer Amy Walsh of Blue Underground Studios

Quiltmaker: Kathleen Williams

Materials

1-2/3 yards aqua check (blocks)

14--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted teal, green, and brown prints (blocks)

1/2 yard brown check (binding)

3-1/4 yards backing fabric

57x66" batting

Finished quilt: 50-1/2x59-1/2"

Finished block: 3-1/2x5"

Quantities are for 44/45"–wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From aqua check, cut:

150--1-3/4x4" rectangles

150--1-3/4x3" rectangles

From each assorted teal, green, and brown print, cut:

6--5-1/2" squares (you'll use 75 of the 84 total cut)

6--1-1/2x3" rectangles (you'll use 75 of the 84 total cut)

From brown check, cut:

6--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, sew together two aqua check 1-3/4x3" rectangles and one assorted teal, green, or brown print 1-1/2x3" rectangle to make a pieced row. Press seams toward teal, green, or brown print rectangle.

img_building-blockslg_3.jpg

2. Add two aqua check 1-3/4x4" rectangles to long edges of pieced row to complete block. Press seams away from pieced row. The block should be 4x5-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 75 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and 75 assorted teal, green, and brown print 5-1/2" setting squares in 10 vertical rows. Align the blocks so the bottom right-hand corner and the top left-hand corner of adjacent blocks meet diagonally. The rows will be uneven when pieced together; you'll trim them later.

img_building-blockslg_4_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each vertical row. Press seams toward setting squares. Join vertical rows to make quilt top. Press seams open.

3. Referring to Trim Diagram, trim top and bottom edges of quilt top to square them up. The trimmed quilt top should be 50-1/2x59-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_building-blockslg_4a_0.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.