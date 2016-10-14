Blueberries and Cream

Alternate light and dark prints for a throw that takes it one step at a time. Flannel fabrics and blue prints make this quilt perfect for winter nights, but the pattern is versatile enough for any color combination.

Inspired by Candy Cane from designers Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

9--18 ×22" pieces (fat quarters) or 1-1⁄2 yards total assorted blue and gray prints (quilt center)

9--18 ×22" pieces (fat quarters) or 1-1⁄2 yards total assorted cream prints (quilt center)

1⁄3 yard each black tone-on-tone and solid black (border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

61×69" batting

Finished quilt: 52-1⁄2 ×60-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted blue and gray prints, cut:

162--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted cream prints, cut:

162--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From black tone-on-tone, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border

From solid black, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Rows

1. Referring to Row Assembly Diagram, Row 1, alternate seven assorted blue and gray print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles and seven assorted cream print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles in a row, beginning with a blue or gray print rectangle; sew together to make Row 1. Press seams toward assorted blue or gray print rectangles. The row should be 2-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six total of Row 1.

100589987_rad_600.jpg

2. Referring to Row Assembly Diagram, Row 2, alternate seven assorted cream print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles and six assorted blue or gray print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles; add an assorted blue or gray print 2-1⁄2" square to each end. Sew together to make Row 2. Press as before. The row should be 2-1⁄2×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six total of Row 2.

3. Repeat Step 1, beginning with a cream print rectangle, to make Row 3 (Row Assembly Diagram, Row 3). The row should be 2-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six total of Row 3.

4. Referring to Row Assembly Diagram, Row 4, alternate seven assorted blue or gray print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles and six assorted cream print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles; add an assorted cream print 2-1⁄2" square to each end. Sew together to make Row 4. Press as before. The row should be 2-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six total of Row 4.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out one each of rows 1–4. Join rows to make a section. Press seams in one direction. The section should be 8-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100589986_qad_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make six sections total.

3. Join sections to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 48-1⁄2×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece black tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

1--2-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄2" border strip

1--2-1⁄2 ×52-1⁄2" border strip

2. Cut and piece solid black 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

1--2-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄2" border strip

1--2-1⁄2 ×52-1⁄2" border strip

3. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.