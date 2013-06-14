Big Block Style
For a throw with maximum impact made in a minimum amount of time, try this quilt composed of 8-1/2” squares
Quiltmaker: Mary Pepper
Quilter: Randy Simdorn
Materials
- 4 yards of assorted blue, green, brown, and white polka dots, paisleys, and prints (blocks)
- 5/8 yard brown print (binding)
- 3-1/2 yards backing fabric
- 63x71" batting
Finished quilt: 56-1/2x64-1/2"
Finished block: 8" square
Quantities are for 42"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted blue, green, brown, and white polka dot, paisley, and print, cut:
- 56--8-1/2" squares
From brown print, cut:
- 7--2-1/2x42" binding strips
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to photo, lay out 8-1/2" squares in eight rows.
2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.
3. Sew together rows.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Using brown thread, quilter Randy Simdorn stippled over the quilt top to add extra texture.
3. Bind with brown print binding strips.
Note: Machine washing and drying the finished quilt results in a slightly puckered, relaxed look.