Fast fusible appliqués stitched atop foundation strips make this buzz-worthy quilt cute as can "bee."

Materials

40--10" precut squares or

1-1⁄2 yards total assorted prints in green, yellow, orange, turquoise, and red (appliqués)

2 yards solid white (appliqué foundation, middle border)

1⁄3 yard green check (inner border)

1-1⁄4 yards turquoise check (outer border)

5⁄8 yard red check (binding)

3-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

64×72" batting

1-1⁄2 yards 20"-wide lightweight iron-on fusible web

Stabilizer

Water-soluble marking pen

Monofilament thread (optional)

Turquoise cotton thread

Finished quilt: 56×64"

Quantities are for precut 10" squares and 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for the pattern pieces. To use iron-on fusible web for appliquéing patterns A–J, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of assorted prints; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted prints, cut:

17 each of patterns A, B, and C

1 each of patterns D, E, F, G, H, I, and J

From solid white, cut:

6--9×41" appliqué foundation strips

5--1-1⁄2×42" strips for middle border

From green check, cut:

5--1-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

From turquoise check, cut:

6--6-1⁄4×42" strips for outer border

From red check, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Appliqué Foundation Strips

The quilt center is made up of six solid white 9×41" strips. Refer to rows 1–6 on Bee Appliqué Placement Diagram to appliqué each strip.

100549761_apd1_600.jpg

1. Referring to Bee Appliqué Placement Diagram, Row 1, arrange an assorted print A wings, B body, and C belly atop a solid white 9×41" foundation strip, about 7-1⁄2" from right-hand edge; fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Set up your machine with a blind hemstitch, monofilament thread or matching cotton thread in the needle, and cotton thread in the bobbin. Using a stabilizer under foundation strip, and working from bottom layer to top, machine-appliqué around edge of each shape.

2. Referring to Bee Appliqué Placement Diagram, rows 2–6, repeat step 1 to make six appliquéd foundation strips total.

3. Using water-soluble marking pen, transfer antennae stitching lines onto appliquéd foundation strips.

4. Set up your machine with a featherstitch, turquoise cotton thread in the needle, and cotton thread in the bobbin. Machine-zigzag-stitch antennae following marked lines.

5. Trim each appliquéd foundation strip to 8-1⁄2×40-1⁄2".

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together appliquéd foundation strips to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100549763_qad_600.jpg

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece green check 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Join long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece solid white 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--1-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" middle border strips

4. Join long middle border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

5. Cut and piece turquoise check 6-1⁄4×42" strips to make:

2--6-1⁄4×56" outer border strips

2--6-1⁄4×52-1⁄2" outer border strips

6. Join 6-1⁄4×52-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add 6-1⁄4×56" outer border strips to remaining edges to make quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Hive Appliqué Placement Diagram and photo, arrange assorted print D–J pieces on quilt top; fuse in place.

100549762_apd2_600.jpg

2. Set up your machine with a blind hemstitch and monofilament thread or cotton threads in colors to match appliqués, as done previously. Working from bottom layer to top, machine-appliqué around edge of each shape to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Jessi Jung machine-quilted a meandering pattern across the quilt top.