Beachy Waves

For a quilt that mimics ocean waves, select dozens of batiks in sea glass colors and combine them in a bargello design. Fabrics are from the Cracked Ice collection by Anthology Fabrics .

Inspired by Paint By Number from designer Mabeth Oxenreider

Quilt tester: Lisa Schumacher

Materials

* 12--1⁄2-yard pieces assorted batiks (quilt center)

* 1⁄2 yard teal batik (border)

* 1⁄2 yard binding fabric

* 2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

* 84×51" batting

Finished quilt: 75-1⁄2×43"

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows.

From each of the 12 assorted batiks, cut:

* 8--2×32" strips

From teal batik, cut:

* 6--2 ×42" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

* 6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Prepare Fabric Bands

1. Lay out a 2×32" strip from each assorted batik in a pleasing order. (Consider labeling fabrics 1–12 and making a fabric placement chart to avoid confusion when assembling strip sets and quilt center.) Following fabric 12, lay out in the same order three additional sets of batik 2×32" strips for a total of 48 strips (Diagram 1).

100581124_d1_web.jpg

2. Join strips to make a strip set A, pressing seams in one direction. To avoid a curving strip set, alternate the sewing direction (top to bottom, then bottom to top) each time you add a strip.

3. Join ends of strip set A (fabrics 1 and 12) to make an A tube. Referring to Diagram 2, cut the A tube into 17 assorted-width bands. These will be the odd-numbered rows.

100581125_d2_web.jpg

To duplicate the featured quilt, cut the A tube into:

* 3--2-3⁄4"-wide A bands

* 1--2-1⁄2"-wide A band

* 2--2-1⁄4"-wide A bands

* 2--2"-wide A bands

* 1--1-3⁄4"-wide A band

* 1--1-1⁄2"-wide A band

* 2--1-1⁄4"-wide A bands

* 5--1"-wide A bands

4. Repeat steps 1 and 2 using remaining assorted batik 2×32" strips to make a strip set B; press seams in the opposite direction from strip set A to ensure seams will abut when assembling quilt center.

5. Join ends of strip set B to make a B tube. Cut the B tube into 16 assorted-width bands. These will be the even-numbered rows.

To duplicate the featured quilt, cut the B tube into:

* 1--2-3⁄4"-wide B band

* 1--2-1⁄2"-wide B band

* 2--2-1⁄4"-wide B bands

* 2--2"-wide B bands

* 1--1-3⁄4"-wide B band

* 2--1-1⁄2"-wide B bands

* 2--1-1⁄4"-wide B bands

* 5--1"-wide B bands

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Choose an A band. (Quilt tester Lisa Schumacher used a 2-3⁄4"-wide band.) Remove stitches joining fabrics 12 and 1 to make row 1. Lay row 1 on a design wall or large flat surface (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

100581126_qad_web.jpg

2. Choose a B band. (Lisa used a 2-1⁄4"-wide band.) Remove stitches joining fabrics 1 and 2 to make row 2. Place row 2 below row 1.

3. Choose a second A band. (Lisa used a 2-1⁄4"-wide band.) Remove stitches joining fabrics 2 and 3 to make row 3. Place row 3 below row 2.

4. Continue in same manner, using A bands for odd rows and B bands for even rows, to make and lay out 33 rows total. (For Lisa's band-width order, refer to Quilt Assembly Diagram.)

5. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 72-1⁄2×40" including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece teal batik 2×42" strips to make:

* 2--2×72-1⁄2" border strips

* 2--2×43" border strips

2. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.