Don’t be fooled by the hexagon shapes that bounce across the surface of this fall-inspired throw. The shapes are formed with a trapezoid pattern.

Designer: Karen Montgomery

Finished size: 58-1⁄2×72-1⁄2"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

75—--10" squares of assorted batiks (designer Karen Montgomery used 8 purple, 9 yellow, 14 green, 9 brown, 11 tan, 13 orange, and 11 red) (quilt top)

1⁄2 yard dark brown batik (binding)

3-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

67×81" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Trapezoid Pattern.

Fold each assorted batik 10" square in half, wrong side inside, to make a 5×10" rectangle. Referring to Cutting Diagram for best use of fabric, use Trapezoid Template to cut mirror-image trapezoid pieces.

Autumn Gems

From each assorted batik, cut:

4 of Trapezoid Pattern (you will use 288 of the 300 trapezoid pieces cut; Karen used 31 purple, 34 yellow, 53 green, 36 brown, 41 tan, 50 orange, and 43 red trapezoid pieces)

From dark brown batik, cut:

7—-2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Plan Quilt Top

Using a design wall and referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out trapezoid pieces in 18 horizontal rows. Karen arranged two left-facing and two right-facing pieces of the same color to form hexagons across the quilt top. By using a design wall before you assemble the rows, you will be able to determine where to place each piece.

Autumn Gems

Assemble Quilt Top

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram and Diagram 1, pick up two trapezoid pieces from one end of top horizontal row; layer pieces with right sides together and angled raw edges aligned. Sew together pieces to make a rectangle (Diagram 2). The rectangle should be 4-1⁄2×7-3⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining pairs of trapezoid pieces in first row to make eight rectangles total.

Autumn Gems

Autumn Gems

2) Sew together rectangles in first horizontal row. Press seams in one direction.

3) Repeat steps 1 and 2 to assemble and join rectangles in each remaining horizontal row, pressing seams in one direction and alternating direction with each row.

4) Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2) Quilt as desired. Karen machine-quilted an allover oak leaf motif across the quilt top.

3) Bind with dark brown batik binding strips.