Apple Crisp

Brown sugar hues and a bounty of reds are sprinkled throughout a tantalizing throw featuring Snowball and Four-Patch blocks.

Designer: Jan Ragaller

Materials

* 3-2⁄3 yards total assorted tan prints (blocks)

* 1 yard total assorted red prints (blocks)

* 3⁄4 yard total assorted brown and black prints (blocks)

* 3⁄8 yard dark brown print (inner border)

* 2-7⁄8-yard pieces assorted red florals (outer border)

* 2⁄3 yard mottled red (binding)

* 4-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

* 78×86" batting

Finished quilt: 70×78"

Finished blocks: 8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted tan prints, cut:

* 35--1-1⁄2 ×21" strips

* 28--8-1⁄2" squares

* 224--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted red prints, cut:

* 112--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted brown and black prints and remaining red prints, cut:

* 35--1-1⁄2 ×21" strips

From dark brown print, cut:

* 7--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

From each red floral, cut:

* 4--6-1⁄4 ×42" strips for outer border

From mottled red, cut:

* 8--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Triple Four-Patch Blocks

1. Sew together an assorted tan print 1-1⁄2 ×21" strip and an assorted red, brown, or black print 1-1⁄2 ×21" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam away from tan print. Repeat to make 35 strip sets total.

2. Cut strip sets into 448--1-1⁄2"-wide segments (Diagram 1).

100527010_d1_600.jpg

3. Sew together two 1-1⁄2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 224 Four-Patch units total.

100527011_d2_600.jpg

4. Sew together two Four-Patch units and two assorted tan print 2-1⁄2" squares in pairs (Diagram 3). Press seams toward tan print squares. Join pairs to make a double Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 112 double Four-Patch units total.

100527012_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together four double Four-Patch units in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a triple Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 28 triple Four-Patch blocks total.

100527013_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Snowball Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted red print 2-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked red print square with one corner of an assorted tan print 8-1⁄2" square (Diagram 5; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward red print.

100527014_d5_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to add marked red print squares to remaining corners of tan print square to make a Snowball block (Diagram 6; again note direction of drawn lines). The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100527015_d6_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 28 Snowball blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in eight horizontal rows, alternating triple Four-Patch and Snowball blocks.

100527016_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward Snowball blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 56-1⁄2 ×64-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece red floral No.

* 2--61⁄4 ×42" strips to make:

* 2--61⁄4 ×70" outer border strips

2. Sew red floral No. 1 outer border strips to side edges of quilt center. Add red floral No. 2 outer border strips to top and bottom edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Cindy Tolliver machine-quilted swirl designs across the quilt center and added continuous loops in the inner border (Quilting Diagram). She quilted the outer border with alternating horizontal and vertical wavy lines.

100527017_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with mottled red binding strips.