Apple Crisp
Brown sugar hues and a bounty of reds are sprinkled throughout a tantalizing throw featuring Snowball and Four-Patch blocks.
Designer: Jan Ragaller
Materials
* 3-2⁄3 yards total assorted tan prints (blocks)
* 1 yard total assorted red prints (blocks)
* 3⁄4 yard total assorted brown and black prints (blocks)
* 3⁄8 yard dark brown print (inner border)
* 2-7⁄8-yard pieces assorted red florals (outer border)
* 2⁄3 yard mottled red (binding)
* 4-7⁄8 yards backing fabric
* 78×86" batting
Finished quilt: 70×78"
Finished blocks: 8" square
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted tan prints, cut:
* 35--1-1⁄2 ×21" strips
* 28--8-1⁄2" squares
* 224--2-1⁄2" squares
From assorted red prints, cut:
* 112--2-1⁄2" squares
From assorted brown and black prints and remaining red prints, cut:
* 35--1-1⁄2 ×21" strips
From dark brown print, cut:
* 7--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border
From each red floral, cut:
* 4--6-1⁄4 ×42" strips for outer border
From mottled red, cut:
* 8--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips
Assemble Triple Four-Patch Blocks
1. Sew together an assorted tan print 1-1⁄2 ×21" strip and an assorted red, brown, or black print 1-1⁄2 ×21" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam away from tan print. Repeat to make 35 strip sets total.
2. Cut strip sets into 448--1-1⁄2"-wide segments (Diagram 1).
3. Sew together two 1-1⁄2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 224 Four-Patch units total.
4. Sew together two Four-Patch units and two assorted tan print 2-1⁄2" squares in pairs (Diagram 3). Press seams toward tan print squares. Join pairs to make a double Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 112 double Four-Patch units total.
5. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together four double Four-Patch units in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a triple Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 28 triple Four-Patch blocks total.
Assemble Snowball Blocks
1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted red print 2-1⁄2" square.
2. Align a marked red print square with one corner of an assorted tan print 8-1⁄2" square (Diagram 5; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward red print.
3. Repeat Step 2 to add marked red print squares to remaining corners of tan print square to make a Snowball block (Diagram 6; again note direction of drawn lines). The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 28 Snowball blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Center
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in eight horizontal rows, alternating triple Four-Patch and Snowball blocks.
2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward Snowball blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 56-1⁄2 ×64-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
Add Borders
1. Cut and piece red floral No.
* 2--61⁄4 ×42" strips to make:
* 2--61⁄4 ×70" outer border strips
2. Sew red floral No. 1 outer border strips to side edges of quilt center. Add red floral No. 2 outer border strips to top and bottom edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Cindy Tolliver machine-quilted swirl designs across the quilt center and added continuous loops in the inner border (Quilting Diagram). She quilted the outer border with alternating horizontal and vertical wavy lines.
3. Bind with mottled red binding strips.