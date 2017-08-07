Amber Fields

Arrange 100 Shoo Fly blocks on point to make this rich, autumnal throw.

Designer: Kathie Holland

Materials

3-1⁄2 yards total assorted light prints (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards total or 14-10" precut squares assorted red prints (blocks)

1-1⁄2 yards total or 24-10" precut squares assorted black and brown prints (blocks)

3-5⁄8 yards gold print (setting and corner triangles, setting squares)

7⁄8 yard black stripe (binding)

7-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

94" square batting

Finished quilt: 85-1⁄4" square

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted light prints, cut 100 matching sets of:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

4--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted red prints, cut 36 matching sets of:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

1--2-1⁄2" square

From assorted black and brown prints, cut 64 matching sets of:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

1--2-1⁄2" square

From gold print, cut:

9--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 36 setting triangles total

81--6-1⁄2" setting squares

2--5-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From black stripe, cut:

Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 360" for binding

Assemble Blocks

1. For one red Shoo Fly block, gather one matching set of light print squares and one matching set of red print squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each light print 2-7⁄8" square.

3. Layer each marked square atop a red print 2-7⁄8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100005681_d1_600.jpg

4. Cut a pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Open triangle units; press seams toward red print to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining pair to make four matching triangle-squares total.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together triangle-squares, four light print 2-1⁄2" squares, and the red print 2-1⁄2" square in three rows. Press seams away from triangle-squares. Join rows to make a red Shoo Fly block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100005682_d2_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 36 red Shoo Fly blocks total.

7. Using remaining sets of light print squares and sets of black or brown print squares, repeat steps 1–5 to make 64 black and brown Shoo Fly blocks (Diagram 3).

100005683_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out red Shoo Fly blocks, black and brown Shoo Fly blocks (in center, surrounded by red Shoo Fly blocks), gold print setting squares, and gold print setting triangles in 19 diagonal rows.

100005684_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from blocks. Join rows and press seams in one direction. Add gold print corner triangles to complete quilt top; press seams toward corner triangles.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Lorre Fleming machine-quilted an allover feather design across the quilt top.

3. Bind with black stripe bias binding strips.