Wreath of Roses Quilt Block
Assemble a 10" Wreath of Roses block.
Materials
- 10-1/2" square of cream print
- Pink print, solid green, and light green print scraps
Finished block: 10" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.
From pink print, cut:
- 4 of Pattern A
From solid green, cut:
- 12 of Pattern C
- 4 of Pattern D
From light green print, cut:
- 4 of Pattern B
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 10-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using your chosen appliqué method and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the stems.