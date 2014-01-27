Wreath of Roses Quilt Block

Assemble a 10" Wreath of Roses block.

January 27, 2014
Materials

  • 10-1/2" square of cream print
  • Pink print, solid green, and light green print scraps

Finished block: 10" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.

From pink print, cut:

  • 4 of Pattern A

From solid green, cut:

  • 12 of Pattern C
  • 4 of Pattern D

From light green print, cut:

  • 4 of Pattern B

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 10-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2. Using your chosen appliqué method and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the stems.

