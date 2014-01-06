Windmill Quilt Block
Assemble an 8" windmill block.
Materials
- Red print, white print, and blue print scraps
Finished block: 8" square
Cut the Fabrics
From red print, cut:
- 1--5-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 triangles
From white print, cut:
- 1--5-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 triangles
From blue print, cut:
- 2--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one red print triangle and one white print triangle to make a pair (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance open. Repeat to make a total of four pairs.
2. Join a blue print triangle to each Step 1 pair to make a windmill unit (Diagram 2). Repeat to make a total of four windmill units.
3. Sew together the windmill units in pairs (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block. Press the seam allowance in one direction.