Windmill Quilt Block

Assemble an 8" windmill block.

January 06, 2014
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • Red print, white print, and blue print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

From red print, cut:

  • 1--5-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 triangles

From white print, cut:

  • 1--5-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 triangles

From blue print, cut:

  • 2--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one red print triangle and one white print triangle to make a pair (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance open. Repeat to make a total of four pairs.

2. Join a blue print triangle to each Step 1 pair to make a windmill unit (Diagram 2). Repeat to make a total of four windmill units.

3. Sew together the windmill units in pairs (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block. Press the seam allowance in one direction.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com