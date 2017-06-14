Windblown Quilt Block
Assemble a 12" Windblown block.
Advertisement
Download this Project
Materials
- Red print and beige print scraps
Finished block: 12" square
Cut the Fabrics
From red print, cut:
- 8--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles
From beige print, cut:
- 8--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one red print triangle and one beige print triangle to make a triangle-square (Triangle-Square Diagram). The triangle-square should measure 3-1/2" square, including the seam allowance. Repeat to make a total of 16 triangle-squares.
2. Lay out the triangle-squares in four horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram).
3. Sew together the triangle-squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.