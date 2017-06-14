Windblown Quilt Block

Assemble a 12" Windblown block.

June 14, 2017
Materials

  • Red print and beige print scraps

Finished block: 12" square

Cut the Fabrics

From red print, cut:

  • 8--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles

From beige print, cut:

  • 8--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one red print triangle and one beige print triangle to make a triangle-square (Triangle-Square Diagram). The triangle-square should measure 3-1/2" square, including the seam allowance. Repeat to make a total of 16 triangle-squares.

2. Lay out the triangle-squares in four horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram).

3. Sew together the triangle-squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

