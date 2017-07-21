Wedding Basket Quilt Block

Materials

12" square of beige print

Blue plaid, purple print, pink print, gold print, and green print scraps

Embroidery floss in matching colors

Finished block: 11-1/2" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.

From blue plaid, cut:

1--3×17" bias strip

1 of Pattern A

From each purple, pink, and gold print, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From green print, cut:

2 of Pattern C

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare the basket handle by folding the blue plaid bias strip in half lengthwise with the wrong side inside; press. Stitch 1/4" in from the raw edges to keep them aligned. Fold the strip in half again, hiding the raw edges behind the first folded edge; press.

2. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the beige print 12" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

3. Using small slip stitches and threads in colors that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the basket. Leave a 1/2" opening for removing the freezer paper. Use the end of your needle to gently loosen the freezer paper from the fabric. Hand- stitch the opening closed. Appliqué the layers from the bottom to the top.

4. Using three strands of matching embroidery floss, blanket- stitch around the edges of the leaves and flowers.