Tulip Garden Quilt Block

Materials

10-1/2" square of solid cream

Solid blue, solid pink, solid yellow, blue print, pink print, yellow print, and green print scraps

18×22" (fat quarter) of solid green

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.

From each solid blue, pink, and yellow, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From each blue, pink, and yellow print, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From green print, cut:

1 of Pattern D

From solid green, cut:

1--10" square, cutting it into enough 5⁄8"-wide bias strips for three 5-1⁄2"-long strips for stems

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the solid cream 10-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2. Using your chosen appliqué method and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the stems.

3. Trim the appliqué foundation to 9-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.

4. Place the Corner Cutting Template on the wrong side of the appliquéd square, aligned in the corner where the stems end (Diagram 1). Trace around the template, transferring reference marks. Carefully cut on the marked edge (Diagram 2).

apq311626_tulipupdated_convertedd1_0.jpg

apq311626_tulipupdated_convertedd2_600_0.jpg

5. With right sides together, pin the appliquéd block to the green print D block corner. Place the first pin precisely at the center of the sewing line. Next, place a pin at each end of the sewing line (Diagram 3). Then pin the remainder of the seam until all reference marks are matched and the pieces fit together smoothly (Diagram 4). Join to complete an appliqué block.

apq311626_tulipupdated_convertedd3.jpg