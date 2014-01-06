Triple Four-Patch Quilt Block

Materials

White print, green print, and dark green print scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

From white print, cut:

1--11⁄4×12" strip

From dark green print, cut:

1--1-1⁄4×12" strip

From green print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2" squares

4--2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. Aligning long edges, sew together one white print 1-1⁄4×12" strip and one dark green print 1-1⁄4×12" strip to make a strip set. Press the seam allowance toward the dark green strip.

2. Cut the strip set into eight 1-1⁄4"-wide segments (Diagram 1).

apq311705_triple4patch_convertedd1_600.jpg

3. Join two segments to make a small Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). The pieced small Four-Patch unit should measure 2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four small Four-Patch units.

apq311705_triple4patch_convertedd2_600.jpg

4. Sew together two small Four-Patch units and two green print 2" squares in pairs (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the green print 2" squares. Then join the pairs to make a green print Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced green print Four-Patch unit should measure 3-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a second green print Four-Patch unit.

apq311705_triple4patch_convertedd3_600.jpg