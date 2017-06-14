Timber Trees Quilt Block

Materials

Beige print, assorted green print, and brown print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

From beige print, cut:

2--2-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles

3--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 triangles

2--2-1/2" squares

From assorted green prints, cut:

7--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 14 triangles

From brown print, cut:

1--2-1/2" square

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one beige print triangle and one green print triangle to make a beige-and-green triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. The pieced triangle-square should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of six beige- and-green triangle-squares.

apq311689-converted_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together two assorted green print triangles to make a green triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the darker triangle. The green triangle-square should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four green triangle-squares.

apq311689-converted_d2_600.jpg

3. Lay out the triangle-squares and remaining pieces in four horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.