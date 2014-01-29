Sunflower Quilt Block
Assemble a 4-1/2" sunflower block.
Materials
- 5" square of cream print
- Yellow print and brown print scraps
- Lightweight fusible web
Finished block: 4-1/2" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them. The fusible-web appliqué method was used in this project (patterns are already reversed for this method).
From yellow print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
From brown print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 5" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using your chosen appliqué method and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place. We used fusible web and a machine satin stitch.