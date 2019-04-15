Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Block
Assemble a 13-1/2x12" Sunbonnet Sue block.
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 12" square piece red print
- 9" square piece blue print
- 3" square piece cream print
- 1--13-1/2 ×12" rectangle background print
- Lightweight iron-on fusible web
Finished block: 13-1/2×12"
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing A-E pieces, complete the following steps.
1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns A-E. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving 1/4" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/8" outside traced lines.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.
From red print, cut:
- 1 each of patterns A, C, and E
From blue print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
From cream print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern D
From background print, cut:
- 1-13-1/2 ×12" rectangle
Assemble Block
1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, on a background print 13-1/2 ×12" rectangle arrange appliqué pieces A-E. Fuse all pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.
2. Using threads that match appliqués, machine-stitch around edges using your favorite appliqué stitch to make a block.