Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Block

Assemble a 13-1/2x12" Sunbonnet Sue block.

April 15, 2019
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

  • 12" square piece red print
  • 9" square piece blue print
  • 3" square piece cream print
  • 1--13-1/2 ×12" rectangle background print
  • Lightweight iron-on fusible web

Finished block: 13-1/2×12"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing A-E pieces, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns A-E. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving 1/4" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/8" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From red print, cut:

  • 1 each of patterns A, C, and E

From blue print, cut:

  • 1 of Pattern B

From cream print, cut:

  • 1 of Pattern D

From background print, cut:

  • 1-13-1/2 ×12" rectangle

Assemble Block

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, on a background print 13-1/2 ×12" rectangle arrange appliqué pieces A-E. Fuse all pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

2. Using threads that match appliqués, machine-stitch around edges using your favorite appliqué stitch to make a block.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com