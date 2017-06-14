Strawberry Swirl Quilt Block
Assemble a 15" Strawberry Swirl block.
Materials
- 15-1/2" square of cream print
- Assorted pink print and green print scraps
- Machine embroidery thread: green and pink
Finished block: 15" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From assorted pink prints, cut:
- 4 of Pattern A
From assorted green prints, cut with pinking shears:
- 12 of Pattern B
Assemble the Block
1. Referring to the Appliqué Placement Diagram and using a quilter's marking pencil, lightly draw the vines onto the cream print 15-1/2" square.
2. Using green machine-embroidery thread and a 3 mm satin stitch about 1/8" wide, machine-embroider all vines marked on the cream square.
3. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the embroidered square.
4. Using pink machine- embroidery thread, machine-blanket- stitch around each A piece.
5. Using green embroidery thread, top-stitch through the middle and around each green print B piece (Stitching Diagram).