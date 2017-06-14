Strawberry Swirl Quilt Block

Assemble a 15" Strawberry Swirl block.

June 14, 2017
Materials

  • 15-1/2" square of cream print
  • Assorted pink print and green print scraps
  • Machine embroidery thread: green and pink

Finished block: 15" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From assorted pink prints, cut: 

  • 4 of Pattern A

From assorted green prints, cut with pinking shears:

  • 12 of Pattern B

Assemble the Block

1.  Referring to the Appliqué Placement Diagram and using a quilter's marking pencil, lightly draw the vines onto the cream print 15-1/2" square.

2.  Using green machine-embroidery thread and a 3 mm satin stitch about 1/8" wide, machine-embroider all vines marked on the cream square.

3. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the embroidered square.

4. Using pink machine- embroidery thread, machine-blanket- stitch around each A piece.

5. Using green embroidery thread, top-stitch through the middle and around each green print B piece (Stitching Diagram).

