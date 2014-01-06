Steps to the Altar Quilt Block

Materials

Solid cream, rust print, solid brown, and brown plaid scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

From solid cream, cut:

3--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 triangles

12--1-1⁄2" squares

From rust print, cut:

3--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 triangles

From solid brown, cut:

3--1-1⁄2" squares

From brown plaid, cut:

12--1-1⁄2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one solid cream triangle and one rust print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the rust triangle. Repeat to make a total of six triangle-squares.

apq311653_steps_convertedd1_600.jpg

2. Lay out four solid cream squares, four brown plaid squares, and one solid brown square in three horizontal rows (Diagram 2). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the brown plaid squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Repeat to make a total of three Nine-Patch units.

apq311653_steps_convertedd2_600.jpg

3. Lay out the triangle-squares and Nine-Patch units in three horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the triangle-squares. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.