Star Cluster Quilt Block

Assemble a 4" Star Cluster block.

July 05, 2017
Materials

  • 4-1/2" square of cream print
  • Assorted red print scraps
  • Fusible web

Finished block: 4" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From assorted red prints, cut: 

  • 3 of Star Pattern
  • 1 of Star Pattern reversed

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 4-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.

2. Using a machine satin stitch, stitch the pieces in place.

