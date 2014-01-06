Square-in-a-Square Quilt Block
Assemble an 8" square-in-a-square block.
Materials
- Yellow print, red print, white print, and blue print scraps
Finished block: 8" square
Cut the Fabrics
From yellow print, cut:
- 1--3-1⁄4" square
From red print, cut:
- 2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 small triangles
From white print, cut:
- 2--3-3⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 medium triangles
From blue print, cut:
- 2--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 large triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew red print triangles to opposite edges of the yellow print square (Diagram 1). Then add the remaining red print triangles to the remaining edges of the yellow print square. Press all seam allowances away from the yellow print square.
2. Sew white print triangles to opposite edges of the yellow print square (Diagram 2). Then add the remaining white print triangles to the remaining edges of the yellow print square. Press all seam allowances away from the yellow print square.
3. Sew blue print triangles to opposite edges of the yellow print square (Diagram 3). Then add the remaining blue print triangles to the remaining edges of the yellow print square to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press all seam allowances away from the yellow print square.