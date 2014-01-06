Square-in-a-Square Quilt Block

Assemble an 8" square-in-a-square block.

January 06, 2014
Materials

  • Yellow print, red print, white print, and blue print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

From yellow print, cut:

  • 1--3-1⁄4" square

From red print, cut:

  • 2--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 small triangles

From white print, cut:

  • 2--3-3⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 medium triangles

From blue print, cut:

  • 2--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 large triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew red print triangles to opposite edges of the yellow print square (Diagram 1). Then add the remaining red print triangles to the remaining edges of the yellow print square. Press all seam allowances away from the yellow print square.

2. Sew white print triangles to opposite edges of the yellow print square (Diagram 2). Then add the remaining white print triangles to the remaining edges of the yellow print square. Press all seam allowances away from the yellow print square.

3.  Sew blue print triangles to opposite edges of the yellow print square (Diagram 3). Then add the remaining blue print triangles to the remaining edges of the yellow print square to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press all seam allowances away from the yellow print square.

