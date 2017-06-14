Song of Praise Quilt Block

Materials

Solid pink, solid green, solid cream, and solid black scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

From solid pink, cut:

6--1-1/2" squares

From solid green, cut:

6--1-1/2" squares

From solid cream, cut:

4--1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles

From solid black, cut:

4--1-1/2 ×2-1/2" rectangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one solid green 1-1/2" square and one solid pink 1-1/2" square to make a pair. Press the seam allowance toward the green square. Repeat to make a second pair. Then join the pairs to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced Four-Patch unit should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.

apq311694-converted_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew solid black rectangles to opposite edges of the Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the black rectangles. Then join a solid green square to one end and a solid pink square to the other end of each remaining solid black rectangle. Press the seam allowances toward the black rectangles. Then join the units to the remaining edges of the Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowances toward the black rectangles.

apq311694-converted_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew solid cream rectangles to opposite edges of the Four-Patch unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the cream print rectangles. Then join a solid green square to one end and a solid pink square to the other end of each remaining solid cream rectangle. Press the seam allowances toward the cream rectangles. Then join the units to the remaining edges of the Four-Patch unit to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances toward the cream rectangles.