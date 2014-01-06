Snowball Quilt Block
Assemble a 4" snowball block.
Materials
- Blue print and brown print scraps
Finished block: 4" square
Cut the Fabrics
From blue print, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2" square
From brown print, cut:
- 4--1-1⁄2" squares
Assemble the Block
1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilting pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of each brown print square.
2. Align a marked brown print square with each corner of the blue print 4-1⁄2" square (Placement Diagram). Sew on the drawn lines. Trim the seam allowances to 1⁄4". Press the attached triangles open to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram).