Snowball Quilt Block

Assemble a 4" snowball block.

January 06, 2014
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • Blue print and brown print scraps

Finished block: 4" square

Cut the Fabrics

From blue print, cut:

  • 1--4-1⁄2" square

From brown print, cut:

  • 4--1-1⁄2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilting pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of each brown print square.

2. Align a marked brown print square with each corner of the blue print 4-1⁄2" square (Placement Diagram). Sew on the drawn lines. Trim the seam allowances to 1⁄4". Press the attached triangles open to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram).

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com