Snail's Trail Quilt Block

Materials

Cream print and blue print scraps

Finished block: 12" square

Cut the Fabrics

From cream print, cut:

1--6-7⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 extra-large triangles

1--5-1⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles

1--3-7⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 medium triangles

1--3" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 small triangles

2--2" squares

From blue print, cut:

1--6-7⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 extra-large triangles

1--5-1⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles

1--3-7⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 medium triangles

1--3" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 small triangles

2--2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together two cream print 2" squares and two blue print 2" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowances toward the blue squares. Then join the pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced Four-Patch unit should measure 3-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

100221437_600.jpg

2. Sew a blue print small triangle to opposite edges of the Four Patch unit. Press the seam allowances toward the blue triangles. (Note: Before sewing the triangles to the Four-Patch unit, be sure to correctly position the pieces. The outside corners of the triangles will extend slightly beyond the outside edges of the Four-Patch unit.)

3. Join the two cream print small triangles to the remaining edges of the Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowances toward the cream triangles.

4. In the same manner, continue to add the blue print and cream print triangles to the Four-Patch unit, working from the smallest triangles to the largest triangles (Diagram 2), until you've completed the block (Block Assembly Diagram). Always press the seam allowances toward the outside of the block.