Sister's Choice Quilt Block

Assemble a 10" Sister's Choice block.

January 06, 2014
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • Green print, yellow print, blue print, light blue print, white print, and beige print scraps

Finished block: 10" square

Cut the Fabrics

From green print, cut:

  • 1--2-1⁄2" square

From yellow print, cut:

  • 4--2-1⁄2" squares

From blue print, cut:

  • 4--2-1⁄2" squares

From light blue print, cut:

  • 4--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles

From white print, cut:

  • 4--2-1⁄2" squares

From beige print, cut:

  • 4--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles
  • 4--2-1⁄2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together a light blue print triangle and a beige print triangle to make a triangle-square (Triangle-Square Diagram). Press the seam allowance toward the light blue triangle. Repeat to make a total of eight triangle-squares.

2. Lay out the triangle-squares and squares in five horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com