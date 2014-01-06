Sister's Choice Quilt Block
Assemble a 10" Sister's Choice block.
Materials
- Green print, yellow print, blue print, light blue print, white print, and beige print scraps
Finished block: 10" square
Cut the Fabrics
From green print, cut:
- 1--2-1⁄2" square
From yellow print, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2" squares
From blue print, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2" squares
From light blue print, cut:
- 4--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles
From white print, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2" squares
From beige print, cut:
- 4--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles
- 4--2-1⁄2" squares
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together a light blue print triangle and a beige print triangle to make a triangle-square (Triangle-Square Diagram). Press the seam allowance toward the light blue triangle. Repeat to make a total of eight triangle-squares.
2. Lay out the triangle-squares and squares in five horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.