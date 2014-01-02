Simple Sue Quilt Block

Materials

Navy print, beige print, and light blue print scraps

Finished block: 7-1⁄2" square

Cut the Fabrics

From navy print, cut:

4--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles

From beige print, cut:

4--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles

4--2" squares

From light blue print, cut:

5--2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one beige print triangle and one navy print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the navy print triangle. The pieced triangle-square should measure 2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of eight triangle-squares.

apq311691_simplesue_convertedd1_600.jpg

2. Lay out a beige print square, a light blue print square, and two triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Sew together the pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a corner unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced corner unit should measure 3-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four corner units.

apq311691_simplesue_convertedd2_600.jpg

3. Lay out the four pieced corner units and the remaining pieces in three horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the beige print rectangles. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.