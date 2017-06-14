Shooting Pinwheel Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Shooting Pinwheel block.
Materials
- Green print, lavender print, purple print, and cream print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From green print, cut:
- 2--3-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
From lavender print, cut:
- 4--3-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles
From purple print, cut:
- 2--3-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
From cream print, cut:
- 8--3-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one green print triangle and one cream print triangle to make a green triangle-square (Triangle-Square Diagram). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. Repeat to make a total of four green triangle-squares, eight lavender triangle-squares, and four purple triangle-squares.
2. Lay out the triangle-squares in four horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.