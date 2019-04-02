Shoo Fly Quilt Block

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Scraps of solid white and solid yellow

10×15" rectangle solid mustard

Finished block: 12" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

2--4-7/8" squares

From solid mustard:

2--4-7/8" squares

4--4-1/2" squares

From solid yellow, cut:

1--4-1/2" square

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of solid white 4-7/8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked 4-7/8" square atop a solid mustard 4-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

shoofly_d1.jpg

3. Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make four matching triangle-squares total.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together triangle-squares, four solid mustard 4-1/2" squares, and solid yellow 4-1/2" square in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make a Shoo Fly unit. The unit should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.