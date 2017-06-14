Scrap Boxes Quilt Block
Assemble a 16" Scrap Boxes block.
Materials
- Assorted dark and light print scraps
Finished block: 16" square
Cut the Fabrics
From assorted dark prints, cut:
- 4--2-1/2 ×21" strips
- 8--5" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 large triangles
From assorted light prints, cut:
- 8--4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 small triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Aligning long edges, sew together two dark print 2-1/2 ×21" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a total of two strip sets. Cut the strip sets into eight 2-1/2"-wide segments.
2. Sew together two 2-1/2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Four-Patch units.
3. Sew assorted light print triangles to opposite edges of a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 3). Sew assorted light print triangles to the remaining raw edges of the Four-Patch unit to make a subunit. Press the seam allowances toward the light print triangles. Repeat to make a total of four subunits. Leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance beyond the Four-Patch corners, trim the edges of each pieced subunit so it measures 6-1/4" square, including the seam allowances.
4. Sew assorted dark print triangles to opposite edges of a pieced subunit (Diagram 4). Sew assorted dark print triangles to the remaining raw edges of the subunit to make a quarter unit. Press the seam allowances toward the dark print triangles. Repeat to make a total of four quarter units. Trim the edges of each pieced quarter unit so it measures 8-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.
5. Lay out four quarter units in two rows. Sew together the units in pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.