Scrap Boxes Quilt Block

Materials

Assorted dark and light print scraps

Finished block: 16" square

Cut the Fabrics

From assorted dark prints, cut:

4--2-1/2 ×21" strips

8--5" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 large triangles

From assorted light prints, cut:

8--4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 small triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Aligning long edges, sew together two dark print 2-1/2 ×21" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a total of two strip sets. Cut the strip sets into eight 2-1/2"-wide segments.

apq311693-2_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together two 2-1/2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Four-Patch units.

apq311693-2_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew assorted light print triangles to opposite edges of a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 3). Sew assorted light print triangles to the remaining raw edges of the Four-Patch unit to make a subunit. Press the seam allowances toward the light print triangles. Repeat to make a total of four subunits. Leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance beyond the Four-Patch corners, trim the edges of each pieced subunit so it measures 6-1/4" square, including the seam allowances.

apq311693-2_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew assorted dark print triangles to opposite edges of a pieced subunit (Diagram 4). Sew assorted dark print triangles to the remaining raw edges of the subunit to make a quarter unit. Press the seam allowances toward the dark print triangles. Repeat to make a total of four quarter units. Trim the edges of each pieced quarter unit so it measures 8-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.

apq311693-2_d4_600.jpg