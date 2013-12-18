Sawtooth Star Quilt Block

Materials

Gold floral and cream print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

From gold floral, cut:

1--4-1⁄2" square

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From cream print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilting pencil to mark each gold floral 2-1⁄2" square with a diagonal line on the wrong side of the fabric.

2. Align one marked gold floral 2-1⁄2" square with one end of a cream print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note the placement of the sewing line). Stitch on the marked line; trim the seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open the attached gold floral triangle. Repeat the sewing with a second marked gold floral 2-1⁄2" square on the opposite end of the rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 2). Repeat to make a total of four Flying Geese units.

apq311675d1_600_0.jpg

apq311675d2_600_0.jpg

3. Sew a Flying Geese unit to opposite edges of the gold floral 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the gold floral square.

apq311675d3_600.jpg