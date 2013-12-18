Sawtooth Star Quilt Block
Assemble an 8" Sawtooth Star block.
Materials
- Gold floral and cream print scraps
Finished block: 8" square
Cut the Fabrics
From gold floral, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2" square
- 8--2-1⁄2" squares
From cream print, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles
- 4--2-1⁄2" squares
Assemble the Block
1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilting pencil to mark each gold floral 2-1⁄2" square with a diagonal line on the wrong side of the fabric.
2. Align one marked gold floral 2-1⁄2" square with one end of a cream print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note the placement of the sewing line). Stitch on the marked line; trim the seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open the attached gold floral triangle. Repeat the sewing with a second marked gold floral 2-1⁄2" square on the opposite end of the rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 2). Repeat to make a total of four Flying Geese units.
3. Sew a Flying Geese unit to opposite edges of the gold floral 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the gold floral square.
4. Add a cream print 2-1⁄2" square to each end of the remaining Flying Geese units. Press the seam allowances toward the cream print squares. Join these units to the remaining edges of the gold floral 4-1⁄2" square to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances toward the gold floral square.