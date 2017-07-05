Rooster Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Rooster block.
Download this Project
Materials
- 9-1/2" square of cream print
- Green, yellow, red, and blue print scraps
- Fusible web
- 1/4"-diameter button
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From green, yellow, red, and blue prints, cut:
- 1 each of patterns A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, and J
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.
2. Using a machine satin stitch, stitch the pieces in place.