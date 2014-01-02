Roman Square Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Roman Square block.

January 02, 2014
Materials

  • White print, light pink print, and dark pink print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

From white print, cut:

  • 3--1-1⁄2×12" strips

From light pink print, cut:

  • 3--1-1⁄2×12" strips

From dark pink print, cut:

  • 3--1-1⁄2×12" strips

Assemble the Block

1. Aligning long edges, sew together one white print strip, one light pink print strip, and one dark pink print strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Repeat to make a total of three strip sets.

2. Cut each strip set into three 3-1⁄2" segments for a total of nine.

3. Lay out the segments in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the segments that are running up and down. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

