Roman Square Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Roman Square block.
Advertisement
Download this Project
Materials
- White print, light pink print, and dark pink print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From white print, cut:
- 3--1-1⁄2×12" strips
From light pink print, cut:
- 3--1-1⁄2×12" strips
From dark pink print, cut:
- 3--1-1⁄2×12" strips
Assemble the Block
1. Aligning long edges, sew together one white print strip, one light pink print strip, and one dark pink print strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Repeat to make a total of three strip sets.
2. Cut each strip set into three 3-1⁄2" segments for a total of nine.
3. Lay out the segments in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the segments that are running up and down. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.