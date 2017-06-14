Rock Garden Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Rock Garden block.
Materials
- Pink print and blue print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
From pink print, cut:
- 4 of Pattern A
From blue print, cut:
- 4 each of patterns B and B reversed
Assemble the Block
1. Sew one blue print B piece and one blue print B reversed piece to each of the long side edges of a pink print A piece to create a unit (Piecing Diagram). Press the seam allowances toward the B pieces. Repeat to make a total of four units.
2. Sew together the units in pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.